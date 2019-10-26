Watch Liam Gallagher and son Gene perform together on ‘Later… with Jools Holland’
The first two Gallaghers to perform on stage together since 2009
Liam Gallagher stopped by Later… with Jools Holland to perform recent single ‘The River’ – but he wasn’t alone.
Inviting his son, Gene, 18, to join him on stage and play the drums, it was fitting that Gallagher decided on performing ‘The River’ being that it’s a track about technological escapism and the sympathy he feels for the youth of today.
Thursday night’s (October 24) Jools Holland performance was the first time two Gallaghers have played on the same stage since Oasis split back in 2009.
Watch Liam and Gene perform together below:
Gallagher’s arena tour kicks off in a couple of weeks. The tour dates are as follows:
November 11: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
November 12: Birmingham Arena
November 14: Aberdeen P&J Live
November 15: Glasgow SSE Hydro
November 17: Newcastle Utilita Arena
November 18: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
November 20: Manchester Arena
November 21: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
November 24: Dublin 3 Arena
November 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
November 28: London O2 Arena
Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has revealed what he believes to be his personal strengths and weaknesses in a new interview.
The former Oasis frontman turned solo star, who released his second album ‘Why Me? Why Not.‘ last month, was in conversation with GQ when he was asked to elaborate on a statement he made in his As It Was documentary. At the top of the film, Gallagher says: “I know how great I am and I know how shit I am”.