Watch Liam Gallagher dedicate ‘Live Forever’ to Charlie Watts at Leeds Festival

Liam Gallagher dedicated ‘Live Forever’ to late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts at Leeds Festival last night (August 27) – watch footage below.

Watts, who has appeared on every album in the legendary band’s discography to date, sadly died aged 80 earlier this week, prompting tributes to pour in from across the music world.

During his headline set at the festival, Gallagher took time to remember Watts, telling the crowd: “He’s probably having a great time up there somewhere.”

Advertisement

Then, as Liam and his band performed the Oasis classic, photos of Watts were shared on the big screen.

Watch the performance below:

Liam Gallagher dedicated Live Forever to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. "He's probably having a great time up there somewhere." pic.twitter.com/igt30J5baD — Oasis Mania Fanpage (@oasismania_uk) August 28, 2021

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Stones are still set to play the upcoming US tour dates as planned despite Watts’ death.

Prior to his death, it was announced that Watts wouldn’t join the band on their autumn ‘No Filter’ tour dates, with his bandmates sharing messages of support. Longtime Stones associate Steve Jordan was announced to be replacing him on drums for the 13-date tour.

Many drummers have praised Watts in the wake of his passing – among them Pink Floyd‘s Nick Mason, Ringo Starr, Questlove, Alex Van Halen and The E Street Band’s Max Weinberg.

Advertisement

Writing for NME about the sad news, Royal Blood‘s Ben Thatcher said: “When trying to remember Charlie, there’s one thing that sticks out: his style, both on and off-stage. Obviously there’s his drumming style, but it’s also how he went about himself. He was the smartest guy, and appeared very clean-cut and that showed even in his drumming. He was the glue.

“Everyone else in The Rolling Stones was wild, and still is, and that’s a great part of rock’n’roll music, but you also need the backbone and someone to keep everything and everyone together.”