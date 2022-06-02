Watch Liam Gallagher kick off summer tour by performing Oasis classic for the first time

Liam Gallagher kicked off his summer tour last night (June 1) with a hometown show at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium.

Alongside the usual Oasis hits and solo tracks, Liam gave ‘Roll It Over’ its live debut – check out setlist and footage below.

‘Roll It Over’ is the closing track to Oasis’s 2000 album ‘Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants’ and had never been performed live before – either by Oasis or Noel and Liam’s subsequent solo projects. “This is for all the old school Oasis fans,” Liam said before performing the track last night. ‘You should remember it.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Liam Gallagher also gave ‘More Power’ from his recently released third album ‘C’mon You Know’ its live debut.

Check out footage below.

Advertisement

Liam Gallagher played:

‘Hello’

‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’

‘Morning Glory’

‘Wall of Glass’

‘Shockwave’

‘Why Me? Why Not.’

‘Everything’s Electric’

‘Better Days’

‘Stand by Me’

‘Roll It Over’ (live debut)

‘Slide Away’

‘More Power’ (live debut)

‘C’mon You Know’

‘Diamond in the Dark’

‘The River’

‘Once’

‘Some Might Say’

‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’

‘Supersonic’

‘Wonderwall’

‘Live Forever’

‘Champagne Supernova’

Liam Gallagher’s summer tour continues this weekend, with two shows at Knebworth – site of Oasis’ famous 1996 gigs – on June 3 and 4. Kasabian will be lead support on both nights, while Amyl And The Sniffers, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl will play across the two nights.

Gallagher tweeted yesterday that he’s been inspecting the site of the shows. “Just been for a little mooch round KNEBWORTH there are no words let’s fucking have it,” he said.

Just been for a little mooch round KNEBWORTH there are no words let’s fucking have it LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 30, 2022

The latest weather forecasts for the two shows indicate that fans can be treated to mild conditions on both nights, with no rain currently forecast.

In a recent interview Gallagher teased that he might dedicate a song to his estranged brother Noel at the gigs this weekend. Speaking to Zoe Ball on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show last week, Gallagher was asked if he would be sending Noel a card for his birthday.

“Nah nah nah,” Liam replied. “When is it, Sunday? …I’ll have just done Knebworth, bless him, I might give him a shout out, dedicate one of his songs to him. That’ll do his head in won’t it?”

Gallagher will perform to 160,000 people across the two shows, which come just under 26 years since Oasis headlined two nights at the same venue. Those gigs were documented in the film Oasis Knebworth 1996, which was released last year.