Liam Gallagher has shared an acoustic performance of a previously unreleased song called ‘Eh La’ – watch him perform it below.

In a video posted earlier today (May 4), Gallagher can be seen playing the song in a studio. “Eh la, son of a gun, what have you done today?/ Come now, sing us a song, one for yesterday,” he sings in the first verse.

Singing the hook, the former Oasis frontman continues: “Without love/ Without love, surely we’ll lose our way/ Without love/ Without love, we can’t find a way.”

The clip is directed by Charlie Lightening and doesn’t appear to be a recent one.

Watch the performance below:

‘Eh La’ doesn’t appear on any of Gallagher’s solo albums but did get a live outing back in 2017 during a performance in New York City.

The clip comes after Gallagher shared a new “isolation soundtrack” on Spotify last week.

As lockdown continues during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Liam has shared a playlist featuring John Lennon, Primal Scream and The Stone Roses.

Other artists on the playlist include Bob Marley, George Harrison, Wings, Cherry Ghost and Peter Green.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher has released an unheard Oasis demo ‘Don’t Stop…’, after re-discovering the track in a box of CDs at home.

Posting on Twitter, Gallagher explained how he previously believed ‘Don’t Stop…’ to be “lost forever.”

“Hey there dudes and dollies. Like the rest of the world, I’ve had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I’d finally look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked CD’s I’ve got lying around in boxes at home,” he wrote.