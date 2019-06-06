Watch Liam Gallagher perform ‘Columbia’ and ‘Lyla’ solo for the first time

Class.

Liam Gallagher has continued to delve into Oasis‘s eclectic back catalogue by performing ‘Lyla’ and ‘Columbia’ for the first time as a solo artist.

Gallagher performed the tracks during an intimate show at Hackney’s Round Chapel last – the venue where Oasis also filmed the music video for 2005 single ‘Lyla’ from ‘Don’t Believe The Truth‘. After noting the significance of the venue, Liam tore straight into the track, prompting mass singalongs from fans.

It was a similar story for ‘Columbia’ – which marked the first time Liam has played the ‘Definitely Maybe‘ track since former band Beady Eye played it in 2013.

The show also saw Liam perform new single ‘Shockwave’ for the first time ever, ahead of its official release tomorrow.

The live debut of the song comes after the star teased the song on his Instagram page last week (May 30). Gallagher gave fans a 50-second preview of the track in a live-stream that was seemingly filmed in a pub garden.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The former Oasis frontman previously confirmed the follow-up to his October 2017 solo debut ‘As You Were’ would be titled ‘Why Me? Why Not’ on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Charlie Lightening, the director of Gallagher’s upcoming film As It Was, has suggested that the new album will be Liam’s solo answer to Oasis’ ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)’.

“It’s a continuation of ‘As You Were’,” Lightening told NME of the record. “If you look at ‘Definitely Maybe’ and ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)?’, one’s the more punkier one and one’s the bigger one, you know what I mean? That’s progression. It’s someone in the prime of it all. People aren’t gonna be disappointed with it. I think it’s gonna blow people away.”

Gallagher will perform again tonight at the premiere of As It Was at London’s Alexandra Palace, which will be streamed to cinemas around the UK.