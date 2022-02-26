Watch Liam Gallagher perform ‘Everything’s Electric’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Liam Gallagher stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (February 25) to deliver a performance of his new single, ‘Everything’s Electric’.

Released earlier this month, the track is set to appear on the former Oasis frontman’s upcoming new solo album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, which is set for release on May 27 and is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Why Me? Why Not.’.

For his appearance on Fallon, Gallagher and his band perform ‘Everything’s Electric’ from a dimly lit studio space, with the singer wearing his trademark Parker and yielding a pair of maracas.

You can watch the performance below:

‘Everything’s Electric’ was co-written by Foo Fighters frontman Grohl, who also plays drums on the track, and its producer Greg Kurstin.

Gallagher and Grohl first met a number of years ago when the Foos and Oasis toured together, and speculation about a collaboration between the two has been building in recent years.

Speaking about Grohl’s contribution in a recent interview with NME, Gallagher said it was the first time the Foo Fighters frontman had ever sent him a song, but Grohl’s bandmate Taylor Hawkins sends him one “every fucking week”.

Grohl’s contribution, brought to Gallagher himself by Kurstin, was chosen over any of his friend Hawkins’ offerings because “it’s an out-and-out rock’n’roll tune”. The drummer’s ideas, meanwhile, he said were “a fucking bit kinky, man”.

Elsewhere in the chat with NME, Gallagher hit out at Damon Albarn‘s recent comments about Taylor Swift and declared her to be “fucking cool”.

Later this year Gallagher will play his biggest solo shows to date, including two sold-out gigs at Knebworth. You can see his upcoming tour dates below and find any remaining tickets to the tour here.

June

1 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

3 – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

4 – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

24 – Ormeau Park, Belfast

26 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

Gallagher will also perform at Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands and Rock in Rio Lisboa in Portugal this summer.