Liam Gallagher is set to share his ‘Down By The River Thames’ livestream event tonight (December 5), and has previewed the show with a performance on Fallon.

In the new late-night performance, Gallagher performed his new festive single ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ while floating down a barge on London’s River Thames.

Watch Liam Gallagher’s floating performance of ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ for last night’s (December 4) edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.

Gallagher’s ‘Down By The River Thames’ show will air exclusively on MelodyVR tonight, and comes after fans initially spotted Gallagher performing on the river last month.

Accompanied by his full band, the set will see LG performing a mixture of iconic songs, fan favourites and a few surprises spanning his solo career and his legendary tenure as Oasis frontman.

Reviewing the new festive single that Gallagher performed on Fallon, NME wrote: “More suitable for the 6pm, post-10th mince pie crash than a boozy Christmas Eve, ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ is filled with melancholic minor chords and shows a new side to Gallagher’s voice, delivering a pitch-perfect slow-dance-worthy ballad.

“It’ll be a crime if he’s not rolled out on Jools’ Hootenanny for an 11pm tearjerker after a few eggnogs, beckoning us out of 2020 with a song of love and hope for the future. Yes, this is Liam Gallagher we’re still talking about. It seems 2020 has made even him get a little sentimental.”

Despite his new livestreamed gig, Gallagher recently said that he won’t be doing any gigs on Zoom any time soon.

“You got to go big all the time, I’m not into doing gigs on Zoom,” Gallagher said in a recent interview. “It’s not for me, it’s ridiculous.”