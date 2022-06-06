Watch Liam Gallagher perform ‘Once’ and ‘Morning Glory’ at Knebworth

Pro footage has been shared of Liam Gallagher performing ‘Once’ and ‘Morning Glory’ at his Knebworth shows this weekend (June 3-4) – check it out below.

Across two days, Gallagher returned to the site of Oasis’ biggest victory for a pair of sold-out solo shows at Knebworth, performing to over 160,000 people over two nights.

The star was supported by Kasabian, Paolo Nutini, Amyl & The Sniffers and Pastel at the first night of Knebworth 2022. The second night saw Kasabian return alongside other supports including Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl.

Sharing the footage, LG wrote: “I wanna thank everyone who was at KNEBWORTH last night big up the Pastels big up the Sniffers and big up Paulo and big up Kasabian and most of all the beautiful people you looked and sounded wait for it …………….,.. BIBLICAL/CELESTIAL/MAJESTICAL/APPROACHABLE/HUMBLE LG x.”

Watch Gallagher perform ‘Once’ and ‘Morning Glory’ at Knebworth below.

Reviewing the shows, NME wrote: “When Liam Gallagher first announced his return to Knebworth he described the gigs as “history – part two”. It was a bold step even by his bullish standards. (But) if Liam wanted to give the kids their own Knebworth here: mission accomplished.”

During both shows, Gallagher brought out The Stone Roses’ John Squire for ‘Champagne Supernova’.

“A big fucking round of applause for the coolest man on the planet,” Gallagher told the crowd as he introduced him on the first night. “The one and only John fucking Squire.” Squire also came out with Oasis during their shows at the venue in 1996.