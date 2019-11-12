Watch Liam Gallagher play ‘Gas Panic’ with Bonehead as tour opens in Cardiff
Liam's tour kicked off in Cardiff last night.
Liam Gallagher played ‘Gas Panic’ with former Oasis guitarist Bonehead last night. You can watch footage of the moment below.
Gallagher, who was playing at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena, played a host of Oasis songs including ‘Acquiesce’, ‘Supersonic’ and ‘Roll With It’.
The set also included songs from across his solo career including ‘Shock Waves’, ‘Wall of Glass’ and ‘Greedy Soul’ as well as Beady Eye song, ‘The World’s Not Set In Stone.’
You can see fan images, video and reaction here:
Earlier this week, Gallagher appealed to fans to donate their parkas to help the homeless. Gallagher posted a message on his Instagram page calling on people to help out and be in with a chance to win a pair of tickets to his UK tour.
He wrote: “Calling all Parka Monkeys. No one plans on being homeless. Yet 5,000 people in the UK sleep on the streets on any given night. We’re asking you to help this winter by donating a coat or parka. In return for your donation, you’ll have the chance to win a pair of tickets, plus a meet and greet with Liam (one winner for each show on the UK Nov tour).”
You can find out further details where to donate here.
Liam’s tour continues in Birmingham tonight (November 12); all other remaining tour dates are listed here:
NOVEMBER
12 – Birmingham Arena
14 – Aberdeen P&J Live
15 – Glasgow SSE Hydro
17 – Newcastle Utilita Arena
18 – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
20 – Manchester Arena
21 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
23 – Dublin 3 Arena
24 – Dublin 3 Arena
26 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
28 – London O2 Arena
29 – London O2 Arena
Last week, Gallagher thanked MTV’s EMAs for “recognising his brilliance” after he received the first ever Rock Icon Award at the ceremony.
Gallagher has also recently revealed the title of his third album – even though his second album only came out last month.
As reported by Radio X, speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, Gallagher revealed: “Yeah. The next one is going to be called ‘Come On You Know’, pure positive.” He added: “As soon as I get the titles man, we are off.”
Liam Gallagher Setlist, Cardiff
Rock ‘n’ Roll Star
Halo
Shockwave
Wall of Glass
For What It’s Worth
Morning Glory
Columbia
Stand by Me
Once
Now That I’ve Found You
One of Us
The World’s Not Set In Stone
Greedy Soul
Be Still
The River
Gas Panic
Wonderwall
Acquiesce
Encore
Roll With It
Supersonic
Champagne Supernova