Watch Liam Gallagher play ‘Gas Panic’ with Bonehead as tour opens in Cardiff

Liam's tour kicked off in Cardiff last night.

Liam Gallagher played ‘Gas Panic’ with former Oasis guitarist Bonehead last night. You can watch footage of the moment below.

Gallagher, who was playing at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena, played a host of Oasis songs including ‘Acquiesce’, ‘Supersonic’ and ‘Roll With It’.

The set also included songs from across his solo career including ‘Shock Waves’, ‘Wall of Glass’ and ‘Greedy Soul’ as well as Beady Eye song, ‘The World’s Not Set In Stone.’

You can see fan images, video and reaction here:

Earlier this week, Gallagher appealed to fans to donate their parkas to help the homeless. Gallagher posted a message on his Instagram page calling on people to help out and be in with a chance to win a pair of tickets to his UK tour.

He wrote: “Calling all Parka Monkeys. No one plans on being homeless. Yet 5,000 people in the UK sleep on the streets on any given night. We’re asking you to help this winter by donating a coat or parka. In return for your donation, you’ll have the chance to win a pair of tickets, plus a meet and greet with Liam (one winner for each show on the UK Nov tour).”

You can find out further details where to donate here.

Liam’s tour continues in Birmingham tonight (November 12); all other remaining tour dates are listed here:

NOVEMBER

12 – Birmingham Arena

14 – Aberdeen P&J Live

15 – Glasgow SSE Hydro

17 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

18 – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

20 – Manchester Arena

21 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

23 – Dublin 3 Arena

24 – Dublin 3 Arena

26 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

28 – London O2 Arena

29 – London O2 Arena

Last week, Gallagher thanked MTV’s EMAs for “recognising his brilliance” after he received the first ever Rock Icon Award at the ceremony.

Gallagher has also recently revealed the title of his third album – even though his second album only came out last month.

As reported by Radio X, speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, Gallagher revealed: “Yeah. The next one is going to be called ‘Come On You Know’, pure positive.” He added: “As soon as I get the titles man, we are off.”

Liam Gallagher Setlist, Cardiff

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star

Halo

Shockwave

Wall of Glass

For What It’s Worth

Morning Glory

Columbia

Stand by Me

Once

Now That I’ve Found You

One of Us

The World’s Not Set In Stone

Greedy Soul

Be Still

The River

Gas Panic

Wonderwall

Acquiesce

Encore

Roll With It

Supersonic

Champagne Supernova