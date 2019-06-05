Watch Liam Gallagher play new song ‘Shockwave’ for first time at London gig

Gallagher performed at Hackney's Round Chapel tonight

Liam Gallagher has given his new song ‘Shockwave’ its live debut at an intimate London gig.

The musician is set the release the track – the first single to be taken from his upcoming new album ‘Why My? Why Not’ – on Friday (June 7).

While performing at Hackney’s Round Chapel, Gallagher launched into ‘Shockwave’ with no introduction. The track appears to include the lyrics “All your darkness has come back to you in time/Brace yourself well, it’s about to blow your mind.” Watch footage of the performance below now.

The live debut of ‘Shockwave’ comes after the star teased the song on his Instagram page last week (May 30). Gallagher gave fans a 50-second preview of the track in a live-stream that was seemingly filmed in a pub garden.

The former Oasis frontman previously confirmed the follow-up to his October 2017 solo debut ‘As You Were’ would be titled ‘Why Me? Why Not’ on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Charlie Lightening, the director of Gallagher’s upcoming film As It Was, has suggested that the new album will be Liam’s solo answer to Oasis’ ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)’.

“It’s a continuation of ‘As You Were’,” Lightening told NME of the record. “If you look at ‘Definitely Maybe’ and ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)?’, one’s the more punkier one and one’s the bigger one, you know what I mean? That’s progression. It’s someone in the prime of it all. People aren’t gonna be disappointed with it. I think it’s gonna blow people away.”