Watch Lil Baby perform ‘Californian Breeze’ and ‘Forever’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Lil Baby was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week, and performed ‘Californian Breeze’ and ‘Forever’ – check them out below.

Yesterday’s appearance was Lil Baby’s second time appearing on Saturday Night Live after he guested on DJ Khaled’s performance of ‘You Stay’ in 2019.

Taking to the stage last night (January 28) Lil Baby performed two tracks from his 2022 album ‘It’s Only Me’. Check out ‘Californian Breeze’ and ‘Forever’ below:

The 23-track ‘It’s Only Me’ was released last October and featured collabs with Young Thug, Future and Pooh Shiesty.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “If the trimmings were removed from ‘It’s Only Me’, it might rival his previous releases – instead it’s a few notches shy of greatness“

Prior to the release of ‘It’s Only Me’, Lil Baby shared new single ‘The World Is Yours To Take’ which heavily samples Tears For Fears’ 1985 classic ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’.

A new documentary about Lil Baby’s career, Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby also came out last year on Amazon Prime Video. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The doc succeeds in bringing us closer to the rapper than we’ve ever been before, mapping out Baby’s journey from inner-city poverty and teen years spent “hustling” on the streets to his eventual journey to rap’s top tier and ongoing plight for social change.”

The 2023 series of Saturday Night Live kicked off last weekend, with Sam Smith teaming up with Kim Petras for their viral hit ‘Unholy’ while Sharon Stone made a cameo during a performance of Smith’s ‘Gloria’

Coldplay are set to perform on next week’s Saturday Night Live (February 4) with The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal set to host.

The band are expected to perform tracks from their 2021 album ‘Music Of The Spheres’. Coldplay previously performed on SNL in November 2019 when they played ‘Everyday Life’ from their album of the same name and ‘Orphans’.