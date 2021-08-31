Watch Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk show off their skateboarding skills together

Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk have shared footage of the pair going skateboarding together – see the action below.

The pair have recently been discussed together regarding their creation of blood-infused merchandise, leading Nas to call out fans for “double standards,” given his creation garnered a greater critical response online.

It appears that the controversy hasn’t caused any rift between Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk personally though, as they’ve shared photos of them skateboarding together.

Advertisement

“nah WE tweakin,” Nas wrote alongside photos of their day out together, while Hawk tweeted out a TikTok post from the rapper, captioning it: “Nas he tweakin.”

Nas he tweakin https://t.co/5oi9IAtFqE — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) August 30, 2021

The controversy around the blood-infused creations began when Lil Nas X collaborated with MSCHF Product Studio for pairs of unauthorised “Satan Shoes” in March. The shoes, customised Nike Air Max 97s that reportedly contained human blood, led the rapper to face court after Nike launched a successful trademark infringement lawsuit and the products were recalled.

Then, Tony Hawk came out with a new range of skateboards, infused with his own blood and titled Hawk Blood Deck. A portion of the proceeds from the limited-edition board will go towards “killing plastic pollution and to building skate parks in underserved communities.”

While Lil Nas X received significant criticism for his ‘Satan Shoes’, Hawk’s announcement of the Hawk Blood Deck was more warmly received, which led Nas to call out “double standards” in the industry.

Advertisement

“Now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?” Lil Nas X tweeted last week (August 25).

Elsewhere, Lil Nas X announced the release date for ‘Montero’, his debut studio album, last week.

The artist revealed the news that the debut record will arrive on September 17. He also shared a trailer that previews an as-yet-unreleased song that hints at a pop-rock direction.