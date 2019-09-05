Watch Lil Nas X channel ‘Blade Runner’ in new ‘Panini’ video

The track features the melody from Nirvana's 'In Bloom'

Lil Nas X has shared the video for his Nirvana-inspired single ‘Panini’.

The clip, which you can watch below, sees the rapper in a Blade Runner-esque scenario dancing with robots in a spandex suit alongside Disney actor Skai Jackson.

The single – which features an interpolation of Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’ – is about a fan “who loves you in the early stages of your career for the cool factor of knowing about something before it becomes mainstream and that fan feeling like they’ve outgrown you when the rest of the world catches on.”

Lil Nas recently revealed that Kurt Cobain‘s daughter Frances Bean approved the sample for the track.

He told SiriusXM: “I put out the snippet [of ‘Panini’] and everyone was like, ‘Wow, he’s sampling Nirvana.’ I was like, ‘Where? I’m not sampling Nirvana, this beat doesn’t have Nirvana in it.’ Then, I listened to ‘In Bloom’ in full, and I was like, ‘Oh, okay’,”.

He continued: “I actually heard from Kurt’s daughter. She’s the one who pretty much approved the song and she told me how much she loved the video for ‘Old Town Road’ and stuff … It actually got me into the album for the first time. I had never heard ‘Nevermind’.”

The song, which follows hit single ‘Old Town Road’, credits Kurt Cobain as one of its songwriters, due to it featuring ‘In Bloom’s’ melody.

Meanwhile, the rapper was recently praised for his response after Kevin Hart questioned why he decided to come out.

The ‘Old Town Road’ rapper, who confirmed he is gay earlier this year, opened up in a new episode of HBO’s The Shop.