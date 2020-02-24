Watch Lil Nas X crash a wedding at Walt Disney World

Lil Nas X became an unlikely wedding crasher over the weekend, after surprising a couple as they tied the knot at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Posting on Twitter to share a video of the moment, he wrote: “Just crashed a wedding at disney world.”

In the clip, Lil Nas is seen running into the ceremony as his hit song ‘Old Town Road’ plays in the blackground, prompting one wedding-goer to ask: “What the fuck is happening right now?”

It comes after Lil Nas and Nas released the official video for their ‘Rodeo’ remix following their performance at this year’s Grammys.

In the video, Lil Nas X takes on the form of a vampire after he is bitten while exiting a phone booth. As the night continues, he gets stronger in realising his new powers.

Rodeo’, which initially featured Cardi B, originally came out as part of Lil Nas X’s debut EP ‘7’ back in June. That release followed on from the huge commercial success of the rapper-singer’s break-out hit ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’.

He also recently responded after facing a copyright infringement suit over ‘Rodeo’.

The lawsuit was originally filed in October by producers Don Lee and Glen Keith, who claimed that Lil Nas’ track shared similarities with their 2017 song ‘gwenXdonlee4-142’, which was later used in the song ‘Broad Day’ by PuertoReefa and Sakrite Duexe.

In a new legal document, which was filed on February 4, Lil Nas X denied the claims,