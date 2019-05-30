The hitmaker caused a lot of excitement at an Ohio school

Lil Nas X surprised school kids in Ohio yesterday (May 29) when he turned up to perform his hit single ‘Old Town Road’.

Fifth-grade students at Lander Elementary School were treated to the surprise appearance in the school’s gymnasium.

In a video shared by Complex, the country rap star says: “I’m finna do the biggest show of my life and it’s gonna be great.” He then walks into the room of screaming children and performs the track as his young fans chant “Old Town Road” and rap along. Watch video footage of the performance below now.

The chart-topper visited the school after a video from their talent show went viral last week. Lil Nas X had shared the video on his Twitter page with the caption: “When they want a free show.”

Speaking to local news outlet WKYC, school principal Felecia Evans said: “This has been unbelievable to see the response. We are so grateful for everyone to see how much joy and energy our students have, we have a great school and awesome students.”

Meanwhile, the rapper recently released a video for the Billy Ray Cyrus remix of ‘Old Town Road’. The clip features cameos from numerous famous faces, including Chris Rock, Diplo, Vince Staples, and Rico Nasty.

Speaking to NME earlier this month, producer YoungKio said he didn’t think the song was a hit when he first made it. “It’s just crazy how everything turned out,” he said. “It was just a normal song to me but once I started to get crazy numbers then I thought, damn, this shit is gonna be a big hit.”

YoungKio also credited the song with the current moment cowboys seem to be having in popular culture.

“There wasn’t a song getting people crazy about cowboys and Westerns before that,” he explained. “The song did a lot of things; the song did more than you would imagine. It broke all these records, but if you look at it from every perspective, it did so many things. It’s insane.”