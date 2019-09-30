Watch Lil Nas X surprise students as he returns to his old high school

Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to my old high school....

Lil Nas X returned to his old high school to surprise students ahead of an upcoming appearance on CBS This Morning.

The rapper gained notoriety after releasing ‘Old Town Road’, his viral smash with Billy Ray Cyrus that spent 19 consecutive weeks at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100.

In a teaser clip that precedes a sit-down interview with Gayle King that’s due to air tomorrow (October 1), Nas X is seen revisiting his hometown Atlanta high school, just a few years after he was a student there.

The rapper is mobbed by fans as he walks the halls of Lithia Springs High School. “Feels good being able to walk through the halls and not get in trouble for it,” he says in the clip.

He’s also seen sitting in the head teacher’s office and taking selfies with fans.

Watch the clip below:

Last week, Lil Nas X has announced that he would be taking a break from music and cancelled two scheduled live appearances as a result.

The ‘Old Town Road‘ sensation took to Twitter on Friday (September 27) to explain that his life has become “wild” after the 2018 hit propelled him to worldwide fame.