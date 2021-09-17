Watch Lil Nas X walk down the aisle in video for ‘That’s What I Want’

Lil Nas X is celebrating the release of his highly anticipated debut album ‘Montero’ today by dropping a video for new single ‘That’s What I Want’.

The video, directed by Stillz, sees Nas X – real name Montero Hill – fall in love with another man. The two have sex in a locker room during a football game, before doing the same in a tent while camping, in a potential nod to Brokeback Mountain.

Nas X then goes to deliver the man flowers at his home, but realises he’s married to a woman and has a child. Crying, Nas X returns to his home and passes out from intoxication, before he’s seen walking down the aisle in a wedding dress before a priest – played by Billy Porter – bestows him with a guitar.

The video was preceded by ‘The Montero Show’, which opened with an hour-long run through of all the rapper’s videos, and select performances including ‘Industry Baby’ at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

Following that, a pregnant Nas X guests on ‘The Montero Show’, a talk show sketch where he also plays the host and the lone audience member. In the video, he evades a bunch of questions around ‘Old Town Road’, before ranking all of his videos ranked from his least to most favourite – with ‘That’s What I Want’ taking the top spot.

He is then wheeled into hospital and, after appearing to briefly mock DaBaby, gives birth to a ‘Montero’ vinyl, saying “it’s already Grammy-nominated”.

‘That’s What I Want’ is the fourth track from the album to receive a music video, following on from ‘Sun Goes Down’, ‘Industry Baby’ and ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’, which just won ‘Video Of The Year’ at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

‘Montero’ sees Lil Nas X collaborate with a slew of other artists, including Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Elton John and Miley Cyrus. In a review of the album, NME‘s El Hunt wrote: “it’s refreshing to see Lil Nas X in a different, more reflective light, but in asserting himself so strongly as a Serious Artist, he occasionally forgets about the touch of magic that made him one in the first place.”