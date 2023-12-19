Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign share drill rework of Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’

Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign have flipped Wham!‘s iconic 1986 song ‘Last Christmas’ into a rambunctious drill song.

Tjay and Foreign have been friends for some time. The latter even credited the former for getting his deal at Columbia Records in a 2020 interview with esteemed radio personality Angie Martinez. They have collaborated seven times, the most popular being the Pop Smoke-assisted ‘Zoo York’ from Tjay’s ‘State Of Emergency’ EP.

Now, the New York duo have dropped ‘Last Christmas’, following the ongoing sample drill trend with Tjay and Foreign’s verses showing a different perspective to the George Michael-sung song – this time portraying themselves as the other party who stole the hearts of partners already spoken for.

The Brooklynites go on to boast about how much better they are compared to their ladies’ other flings: “She a lover girl, still not a ho / Love her man, but she feelin’ the kid.”

In the music video, you can see Tjay having fun around a ski resort; relaxing in pyjamas around a Christmas tree, driving expensive cars and going tubing. Foreign is nowhere to be seen because, according to the music video, he missed his flight and couldn’t make the shoot.

Tjay and Foreign are not the first to cover ‘Last Christmas’ this year. Coco & Clair Clair and Alanis Morrisette have released their respective takes on Wham!’s festive classic.

Earlier this month, a DJ apologised for playing ‘Last Christmas’ during a recent Northampton Town FC game. Around this time of year, many play Whamaggedon! where they see how long they can go without hearing the popular song in the Christmas period.

The DJ took to X/Twitter to address the backlash, writing: “I gave it a spin, thinking it would be quite funny to wipe out 7,000 people who couldn’t avoid it, but clearly it isn’t funny.”

In other news, Lil Tjay recently finished his worldwide ‘Beat The Odds’ arena tour, which stopped in the UK, North America and Australasia. In August, the 22-year-old also did a surprise set at this year’s Leeds Festival after not showing up to the site the day before.

Meanwhile, Fivio Foreign thought Nicki Minaj shouted him out on the ‘Pink Friday 2’ highlight, ‘Everybody’ with Lil Uzi Vert. He captioned a TikTok video, “When Nicki say ‘Fivi’ in her new song” – mistaking the “Everybody” ad-lib for his nickname, which is pronounced Favi.