Watch Lil Wayne and Lil Baby discuss their admiration for each other

Lil Baby and Lil Wayne have spoken of their mutual admiration for one another in a new joint interview.

The pair participated in a virtual discussion for the latest edition of Rolling Stone‘s Musicians On Musicians series, which arrived yesterday (November 24).

Although Wayne said he doesn’t listen to a lot of new music, the star explained that Lil Baby was an exception owing to his talent for expressing himself with authentic lyrics.

“When I listen to anybody, I’m listening to lyrics,” Wayne said. “Listening and hearing are two different things: We hear shit we might like, but we only love things that we listen to.

“I started listening to the lyrics, I started listening to what the homie was saying, and when you’re speaking about something so real like that and figuring out how to make that shit actually go together and sound the way he make it sound – make it rhyme, even when it doesn’t rhyme, even when it doesn’t have to rhyme – that’s when you’re discovering something within yourself.”

Speaking of Lil Wayne’s influence, Lil Baby said: “I always feel like Wayne did what he wanted to do, in a sense. And the reason I feel like he could do whatever he wanted to do was because he put the numbers up behind him.

“So that’s the way I’m kind of rocking. I’m gonna rock out how I wanna rock out, as long as I put the numbers up.”

You can watch the full conversation above.

This comes after Lil Baby gave the live debut of his hit single ‘Emotionally Scarred’ at the AMAs 2020 on Sunday evening (November 22), where he also urged fans to “protect your mental health”.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne is due in court next month after being caught in possession of a firearm last year. Authorities said the rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, acknowledged owning the gold-plated handgun after his luggage was searched upon arriving in Miami on a private plane.