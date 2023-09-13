Watch Lil Wayne open 2023 MTV VMAs

Lil Wayne has opened the 2023 MTV VMAs at New Jersey’s Prudential Center with the live premiere of his latest single ‘Kat Food’.

The rapper kicked off the awards show by performing in front of a raised platform on the arena’s stage, flanked by female dancers dressed in white, as he aired the 2020 track ‘Uproar’.

Midway through the song, he segued into ‘Kat Food’, walking through the crowd to the B-stage as he did so. The track was released on September 1 and was produced by Charlie Handsome, FNZ and Rogét Chahayed.

Wayne is also due to perform as part of a special hip-hop performance celebrating the genre’s 50th anniversary later in the VMAs. He will be joined in the special appearance by Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, LL Cool J, and Nicki Minaj.

When Minaj appeared on stage as a presenter minutes after Wayne’s first performance, she referred to him as “the greatest rapper alive”. He is nominated at this year’s ceremony for Best Hip-Hop for the Swizz Beatz and DMX-featuring track ‘Kant Nobody’. The category features competition from the likes of Diddy, Drake, GloRilla, Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin and Minaj.

Other performances on the night are set to come from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato, Diddy, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Måneskin, Nicki Minaj, Sabrina Carpenter, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together and Anitta, and more.

Check back to NME.com for all the latest action from the 2023 MTV VMAs as it happens.