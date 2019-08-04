Watch Lil Wayne remix Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ at Lollapalooza

Will the remixes ever end?

Lollapalooza kicked off this weekend in Chicago, and Lil Wayne took the opportunity to perform a remix of Lil Nas X‘s record-breaking ‘Old Town Road’ during his set.

Aside from paying homage to the Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus chart-topper, Lil Wayne also ran through a selection of his own hits and others he’s guested on, including ‘No Problem’, his 2016 collaboration with Chance The Rapper and 2 Chainz; Young Money’s ‘Bed Rock’, which featured a pre-world dominating Drake; and a host of others.

Watch some clips of Wayne’s ‘Old Town Road’ remix below:

‘Old Town Road’ is now the longest-running US Number One single of all-time. The track kept its spot at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart last week, resulting in its record-breaking 17th week at Number One.

In other Lollapalooza news, Chance The Rapper joined Death Cab For Cutie on stage at the festival on Friday (August 2) for the live debut of their recent collaboration ‘Do You Remember’.

Making a surprise appearance on the second night of the Chicago festival, Chance told the crowd: “I think this might be a moment in history,” before joining Ben Gibbons and co. for a performance of their new track.

Meanwhile, some Lollapalooza fans took it to the extreme to get themselves inside the festival this weekend as they stormed the festival fences.