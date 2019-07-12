Lil Wayne “won’t be quitting” Blink-182 tour after walking off-stage mid-set

The rapper left the stage in Virginia after playing only four songs

Lil Wayne has confirmed that he will continue to tour with Blink-182, one day after he walked off stage midway through his set.

The rapper got through only four songs at the Jiffy Lube Live Arena in Bristow, Virginia last night (July 11) before he left the stage. Beforehand, he told the crowd: “I’m not sure how long I’m going to be able to do this tour.”

He added: “Please forgive me. I’m so not used to performing to a crowd when there’s not too many, you know, that’s not my swag. Make some noise for Blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night, though.”

The show was the ninth on the two acts’ joint US tour, which began on June 29. The tour will continue tomorrow (July 13) at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, Maine.

Now, Wayne has reassured fans he will still be a part of the tour. “Yesterday was krazy!” he tweeted. “But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor,ME See you tomorrow!”

During the tour, Blink-182 are performing the whole of their 1999 album ‘Enema Of The State’ to mark its 20th anniversary.

The tour, which also features Neck Deep, is due to run until October 11 with another 28 shows featuring the full line-up. All the dates are in the US.

In June, Blink-182 told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 that their new album has the working title of ‘Bojmir’ – “rimjob” backwards. They have released three new singles recently – ‘Blame It On My Youth’ in May, followed by the 50-second ‘Generational Divide’ in June. The third song, ‘Happy Days’, was released on July 1, which the band have dubbed “Blink-182 Day” as it’s the 182nd day of the year.

The new album will be their first since ‘California’ in 2016 and their eighth in total.

Last December, Lil Wayne thanked Jay-Z, after his friend helped Wayne pay off a huge tax bill of $7.72m. Wayne released his 12th album ‘Tha Carter V’ last September.