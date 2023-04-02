Watch Lil Yachty bring rock album ‘Let’s Start Here’ to life on ‘SNL’

Lil Yachty made his Saturday Night Live debut last night (April 1), performing two tracks from his recently released rock album ‘Let’s Start Here’ – check out his appearance below.

Lil Yachty was confirmed to be the musical guest on SNL last month following on from The 1975 who performed ‘I’m In Love With You’ and ‘Oh Caroline’ from ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ .

Introduced by Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson, Yachty performed ‘Let’s Start Here’’s opening track ‘The Black Seminole.’ and ‘Drive Me Crazy!’.

He was joined by a five-piece band for both tracks while singer Diano Gordon provided backing vocals.

Check out the performances below:

Released in January, Lil Yachty’s eighth album ‘Let’s Start Here’ sees the musician stray away from his usual trap and rap stylings in favour of rock elements.

‘Let’s Start Here’ features production by Chairlift’s Patrick Wimberly, Unknown Mortal Orchestra bassist Jacob Portrait and synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay. Guest performers include Daniel Caesar, Fousheé, Teezo Touchdown, Justine Skye and Diana Gordon while Mac DeMarco is credited as a writer on two tracks – ‘Drive Me Crazy!’ and ‘Failure’.

The record was inspired by the likes of Tame Impala‘s ‘Currents’, Pink Floyd‘s seminal ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ and Frank Ocean‘s ‘Blonde’.

“To be honest, I’ve always been so much more than just hip-hop,” he said in an interview with Billboard.

He continued: “There’s a lot of kids who haven’t heard any of my references. They don’t know anything about Bon Iver or Pink Floyd or Black Sabbath or James Brown. I wanted to show people a different side of me — and that I can do anything, most importantly.”

He went on to say that the album came about after “a lot of self-assessing and being very real about not being happy with where I was musically, knowing I’m better than where I am. The shit I was making did not add up to the shit I listened to. I just wanted more. I want to be remembered. I want to be respected.”