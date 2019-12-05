Limp Bizkit and Machine Gun Kelly have performed ‘Break Stuff’ together on stage – you can watch footage of the moment below.

The two appeared on stage together at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles for the high-energy performance. Later, MGK shared photos of himself with Fred Durst and co backstage at the theatre.

You can see footage of the moment here:

Last month (November 19), Machine Gun Kelly paid tribute to the late Lil Peep by sharing one of the late rapper’s stand-out hits.

The rapper, real name Gustav Åhr – died on November 15, 2017 of an accidental overdose, aged 21.

Marking the two year anniversary of his death, Kelly shared an emotional cover of Peep’s “walk away as the door slams” on his Instagram feed.

“Referencing the track, he wrote in the caption: “I just wanted to help now I’m going to hell walk away as the door slams.”

It followed the release of ‘Everybody’s Everything’, Peep’s second posthumous album which arrived earlier this month.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “The songs included in ‘Everybody’s Everything’ sound mostly like those around still coming to terms with his death, clinging to his last works. “Although the decision to release what sound like half-finished tracks purposefully left in the draft folder somewhat misguided, the album doesn’t do anything to tarnish his legacy. Instead, there are moments where it shows how capable of an artist he was, a gentle reminder of the stardom Lil Peep could have achieved.”