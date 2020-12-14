Lin-Manuel Miranda has covered a Pearl Jam song as part of a political awareness campaign.

The Hamilton creator and His Dark Materials star said in a statement that Pearl Jam’s music “has made an impact on me since I was a teenager”. He covered the song ahead of their joint fundraiser for the Georgia Senate runoff election this Wednesday (December 16).

The Seattle band are teaming up with Miranda for a virtual conversation about using their platforms to raise money and awareness for the election.

“I’ve long admired Pearl Jam’s music and commitment to advocacy – and their music has made an impact on me since I was a teenager,” Lin said. ​“I haven’t met them yet, but have wanted to for a long time. We thought it would be fun to meet in front of our fans, while raising awareness and resources to make sure we get out the vote for the Georgia runoff election.”

“Georgia came through for America and now it’s time for America to come through for Georgia,” added Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder. ​“We – along with millions of others – are fans of Lin-Manuel for both his art and his activism and we are excited to work together to support progressive organisations Latino Victory Project, Latino Community Fund of Georgia, and The Hispanic Federation.”

You can watch part of Miranda’s cover below:

(I'm so sorry @PearlJam, you play it so much better, see you Wednesday night)#PearlJamuelMiranda https://t.co/YqMN4vZovg pic.twitter.com/jVM8YNnSQq — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 11, 2020

Those interested in Pearl Jam and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Art And Activism event can get tickets here.

In other news, Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron has formed a band with Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins called Nighttime Boogie Association.

The two drummers have been working together under the moniker since they both participated in a tribute concert to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell in 2019.