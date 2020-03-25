Members of Linkin Park have shared a livestream of them watching unseen footage from a gig filmed 19 years ago as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of their debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’.

Vocalist/guitarist Mike Shinoda, bassist Dave Farrell and DJ/keyboardist Joe Hahn commentate on the gig in a joint video call from their different locations. The clip was initially broadcast as a livestream yesterday (March 24) before being turned into a ‘watch again’ video – which you can view in full below.

Advertisement

Together, Shinoda, Farrell and Hahn share anecdotes from the height of the ‘Hybrid Theory’ promo era as they watch the recording of the gig for the first time.

At one point when Linkin Park are performing ‘One Step Closer’, their hit lead single from the album, Shinoda reveals that the lyrics about a “broken man” were partly inspired by the 1993 Michael Douglas film Falling Down and were written by him and late frontman Chester Bennington in response to their feelings at the time about the album’s producer Don Gilmore.

“We wrote the lyrics about Don. Chester and I sat at that shitty blue iMac in the lounge of NRG [LA recording studios] after having rewritten the song half a dozen times and we were so mad at Dom – we wrote the lyrics about him,” Shinoda says. Hahn says he didn’t think he knew that.

Further to the concert watch-back, the band have also asked people to send in “photos, videos, ticket stubs, merchandise, flyers, souvenirs” to help them accumulate memorabilia for the 20th anniversary of ‘Hybrid Theory’.

Meanwhile, Chester Bennington‘s widow Talinda recently announced details of a mental health-themed festival which is set to take place in Los Angeles later this year. It’s not known if the event, which was being planned for May, will still go ahead on that date with the outbreak of coronavirus.