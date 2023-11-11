Watch Little Simz and Cleo Sol perform ‘Woman’ at Ally Pally

Little Simz has brought out Cleo Sol as a special guest at her Ally Pally show – watch the fotoage below.

The rapper has just rounded off her ‘NO THANK YOU’ tour performing the album of the same name. In our NME review, we praised the album saying: “The case for Simz to be recognised as a true modern great has only been strengthened with this release.”

Finishing her tour at London’s iconic Ally Pally, Simz had a surprise in store for concertgoers. She brought out Cleo Sol to perform their hit ‘Woman’, taken from the five-star ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert‘. Check out the moment below:

On her tour, Simz also called for a moment of silence dedicated to the people of Palestine at her Manchester show. The current conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas has been going on since Hamas launched an attack on October 7 that killed 1,400 Israelis. Israel’s retaliatory attacks have claimed the lives of at least 10,812 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

“I wanna take the time, if we can, to have a moment of silence for the people of Palestine please?” she is heard asking in fan-filmed footage. The crowd are later shown chanting “FREE PALESTINE!”

In other recent news, Simz is slated to appear in an upcoming V&A East Museum exhibition celebrating Black British music.

The Music Is Black: A British Story will feature new contributions and BBC archive material from contemporary Black British music acts including Stormzy and Jorja Smith. The museum is set to open in 2025.