Watch Little Simz cover Robin Thicke’s ‘Lost Without U’ for BBC Live Lounge

Little Simz has taken on Robin Thicke‘s track ‘Lost Without U’ for her recent appearance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

She performed the song in the space yesterday (September 9) backed by a full band and quartet of backing vocalists.

Her rendition of the song, lifted from Thicke’s 2006 album ‘The Evolution Of Robin Thicke’, stands in contrast to the original, bursting with smooth, jazz flavours and a fluid rap delivery.

Check out Simz’s ‘Lost Without U’ cover below.

While there, Simz also performed ‘I Love You, I Hate You’, lifted from her most recent album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’. Watch that below.

The record, which arrived last week, marks the Londoner’s fourth LP since her debut album ‘A Curious Tale Of Trials + Persons’ was released in 2015. Featuring cuts ‘Rollin Stone’, ‘Woman’ and the aforementioned ‘I Love You, I Hate You’, the new album was awarded five stars in an NME review.

“Little Simz has ferocious energy on this album, a relentlessness that she must get everything in her head out now,” NME said.

“With ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, Little Simz has crafted a near-perfect album that will exist as a marker for future generations to try and attain; it’s not hyperbole to suggest that this canonises her work forever, elating her to be one of the greats.”

Speaking to NME about the album in an interview, Simz said: “It was always going to be quite cinematic and of scale.

“I wanted to make a visual and colourful album that was almost a soundtrack to my life.”

Simz recently performed at End Of The Road Festival, sharing a bill with Arlo Parks, Sleaford Mods, King Krule and more.