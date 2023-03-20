Check out Little Simz’ new candid documentary ‘On Stage Off Stage’

Little Simz has released a new documentary, On Stage Off Stage, following the European leg of her recent tour.

The documentary was filmed and directed by Abu Dumbuya and takes the viewer on tour with the Mercury-winning London artist, mixing both behind-the-scenes access with live tour footage.

In On Stage Off Stage, you can see Simz learn how to play tennis, jet-set around the world, and give heartfelt speeches to fans who say she “saved their lives.”

A poignant moment comes when Simz speaks directly to a young fan in Munich, saying: “Anything you want in this life, anything you want to become is possible. Just trust yourself and believe in yourself and you’ll do OK.”

Back in December, Simz dropped her critically acclaimed surprise album ‘NO THANK YOU’. NME gave the album four stars, saying “‘NO THANK YOU’s quiet, understated release” that has “a certain looseness and freedom to the tracks”.

With the release of the documentary, Simz has also announced that her fifth studio album will be physically released on June 16 and is available to pre-order now here.

‘NO THANK YOU’ is out now on all streaming platforms.

In other news, the Islington star performed ‘Heart On Fire’ at the 76th British Academy Film Awards alongside guest Joan Armatrading. She also performed the track with a choir and string quartet for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert audience.

Meanwhile, Simz is set to perform at this year’s Love Supreme festival. Grace Jones, Greentea Peng, and Thundercat will also be appearing.