Watch Little Simz perform new “from the heart” track live at Glastonbury 2022

Little Simz has shared a new track live at Glastonbury 2022. Listen to the track below.

Simz was performing at the West Holts stage, on Friday (June 24). Other highlights from her set included her bringing out Cleo Sol for her songs ‘Selfish’ and ‘Woman’.

“I wrote a song that has never been shared before, and it felt like the right time to share it,” she said. “So, if it’s cool with you guys, I’d love to share it.”

The London rapper called the song “honest” and “from the heart,” but did not reveal its title before rapping the lyrics, “I never cared about being immortalised” and “guess it’s in my nature being a water sign” before the beat of the track sped up on the candid song.

At one point during a spoken word moment from the set, Simz asked the rowdy festival crowd to quiet down and “read the room” with a laugh.

The festival set was part of a banner year for the rapper. In March, she picked up the Best Solo Act From The UK at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. “Honestly this journey has been long,” she said at the time. “It’s definitely been the stairs route and not the escalators, but it was so worth it. I’m truly humble, I’m truly grateful.”

Friday also saw performances from Sam Fender, St Vincent, IDLES, Blossoms, Sigrid, Phoebe Bridgers and Primal Scream. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish closed out the night with a headline set on the Pyramid Stage, making her the youngest solo Glastonbury headliner in history.

Check out the full line-up and performance times here and check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2022.