Watch Lizzo bring new songs ‘Special’ and ‘About Damn Time’ to ‘SNL’

Lizzo was both the host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live last night (April 16) – see her play ‘Special’ and ‘About Damn Time’ below.

The performance came just days after the singer announced her fourth album, ‘Special’ with first single ‘About Damn Time’. The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Cuz I Love You’ is set to arrive on July 15 via Nice Life and Aquatic.

Lizzo played ‘About Damn Time’ and the ‘Special’ title track on SNL last night, after performing the show’s opening monologue.

“We’re gonna break the record for the amount of times bitch is said on live TV!” Lizzo joked in the monologue, before revealing that her mother was in the audience. “I hate cussing in front of my mom,” she said.

“The first time my mom came to see me perform. I had to warn her mom when I’m on stage, I’m gonna say some bad words at the time. She didn’t like that, but I’m rich. So she’s like, bitch, cuss me out!”

Watch the monologue and performances below.

“I’ve made the song of the summer with ‘About Damn Time’. I’m in my bag, and my bag is music. I’m good at music. It’s what I do,” Lizzo told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in a new interview.

“‘About Damn Time’ can lead into so many conversations. It’s about damn time I feel better, it’s about damn time we get out this pandemic,” she elaborated. “It’s about damn time we to get the first black female Supreme Court Justice. There’s so many things. It’s about damn time we popped the champagne. It’s about damn time the tequila got here.”

‘About Damn Time’ follows on from Lizzo’s Cardi B collaboration ‘Rumors’ – released in August of 2021 – which marked her first new music following the release of ‘Since I Love You’ over two years earlier.

Late last month, Lizzo announced the launch of her new shapewear brand, Yitty.