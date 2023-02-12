Watch Lizzo deliver a ‘Special’ medley at BRITs 2023

Lizzo delivered a medley of songs from her latest album, ‘Special’, at the BRIT Awards 2023 tonight (February 11).

This year’s awards show took place at London’s The O2 and saw Harry Styles and Wet Leg dominate the night.

READ MORE: Here are all the winners from the BRIT Awards 2023

Lizzo took to the stage midway through the night to play a medley made up of three songs from ‘Special’. “We are so glad to be here tonight, BRITs,” the star told the audience after a snippet of the title track. “My name is Lizzo, can I get a bit more comfortable?”

Advertisement

After saying that, she ripped the skirt off of the floor-length dress she was wearing, which was also adorned by a big, fluffy pink attachment that towered over the back of her head. “I wanna take you through my incredible album ‘Special’, the best album ever,” she continued. She then launched into ‘2 Be Loved’, followed by the hit single ‘About Damn Time’.

Elsewhere at the BRIT Awards 2023, Harry Styles kicked things off in sparkling style with a performance of ‘As It Was’ before acknowledging his “privilege” as he won Artist Of The Year. Wet Leg recited Alex Turner’s infamous 2014 BRITs acceptance speech as they won Best New Artist.

Host Mo Gilligan sparked confusion as he introduced performer “Sam Capaldi”, while Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell celebrated “friendship” as he collected the band’s trophy for Best International Group.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras divided the internet with a leather-filled performance of their global hit single ‘Unholy’, while viewers criticised Tom Grennan for on-stage comments he made about Ellie Goulding’s breasts.

Aitch was also among the winners and said he wants to “set examples” to people from similar backgrounds as his, and Stormzy delivered a stunning performance of two ‘This Is What I Mean’ tracks.