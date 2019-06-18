Watch Lizzo perform ‘Juice’ at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

An energetic homage to 'Sister Act 2'

Lizzo performed her breakout single ‘Juice’ last night at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards – her first performance at a televised awards show.

The pop artist’s energetic performance truly kicked off when her backing dancers, waiting in the wings, were told to take off their robes – a reference to the climax of Lizzo’s favourite movie, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. Watch it below:

Lizzo’s performance at the awards ceremony was her first ever appearance on a televised awards show, she revealed on Instagram.

‘Juice’ is the lead single of ‘Cuz I Love You’, the album Lizzo released in April. NME wrote of the record at the time, “On her self-love anthem-packed third album, Lizzo proves she’s the electric, complex pop star that the world needs”. The song recently received a new video starring drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The rapper Bazzi also performed at last night’s awards, singing ‘Paradise’. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated the proceedings, with Avengers: Endgame snagging three statuettes and Captain Marvel one. Game Of Thrones won Best Show, while A Star Is Born took home two awards, including Best Musical Moment for ‘Shallow’. Dwayne Johnson was honored with the Generation Award, while Jada Pinkett-Smith received the Trailblazer Award.