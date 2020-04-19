News Music News

Watch Lizzo perform Sam Cooke’s ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ for ‘One World: Together At Home’

Streamed live as part of Global Citizen's 'One World: Together At Home' event

Anna Rose
Lizzo
Lizzo, Warner Music Group (Picture: Getty)

Performing on Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home last night (April 18), Lizzo gave a stirring rendition of the iconic Sam Cooke song ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’.

Lizzo’s full performance was captured by journalist Austin Kellerman and posted to Twitter.

Her rendition concluded with the singer giving thanks to coronavirus relief workers for their contributions, sharing love for her fans and encouraging people to remain safe through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, echoing sentiments she shared earlier in April when she sent free lunches to hospital workers.

Earlier this year Lizzo stunned audiences with a cover of Harry Styles’ song ‘Adore You’ during an appearance in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Lizzo joined a huge lineup of stars who appeared as part of the Lady Gaga-curated live stream, alongside the likes of Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Eddie Vedder and Stevie Wonder, who paid tribute to the late Bill Withers with a cover of ‘Lean on Me’.

The One World: Together At Home event was announced earlier this month, with details of an adapted version of the concert to be broadcast on BBC One today (April 19) that will feature exclusive performances from Sir Tom Jones and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, as well as interviews with workers on the front line.

Global Citizen have so far raised over $30million for the WHO’s coronavirus relief effort.

