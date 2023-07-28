Watch Lizzo play ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ theme in Hobbiton dressed as Legolas

Lizzo has shared footage of her performing The Lord Of The Rings theme in Hobbiton in New Zealand.

The singer took to Instagram to post a series of photos of her dressed as the character Legolas along with a short video clip of her playing the theme for ‘Concerning Hobbits’. You can view footage below.

“Lizzolas in her natural habitat,” Lizzo wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

The clip even prompted a response from Katy Perry, who tagged her husband Orlando Bloom, who played Legolas in the Peter Jackson movies, and wrote that Lizzo is “comin fer yer jerb.”

The Hobbiton set she was visiting is based in the town of Matamata, which was created for Jackson’s franchise and has been accessible to tourists to visit as part of a walking tour since 2002.

Lizzo is in New Zealand as part of her current tour promoting her recent album ‘Special’, which hit Auckland’s Spark Arena earlier this week.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, it was confirmed The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power season two would go ahead amid the ongoing writers’ strike.

Despite executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay not being present on set as per the rules laid out by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), non-writing producers, such as Lindsey Weber, directors Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper, and crew members were overseeing the production for the UK-based shoot.

Payne and McKay also planned for the strike in advance with fellow producers, directors and crew members, so that their absence would not impact production.

Lizzo, meanwhile, recently shared a video of her singing Radiohead‘s hit ‘Creep’ during a recent night out at a karaoke bar.