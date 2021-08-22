Watch LL Cool J perform with friends at We Love NYC concert

LL Cool J was joined by a number of guests on-stage during his live set at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert over the weekend.

Taking place last Saturday (August 21), the rapper performed a number of hits from his back catalogue, including his ’90s track ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’. Throughout the medley, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma and French Montana all made appearances.

Watch a snippet of the performance below:

Advertisement

Elsewhere during the concert, LL Cool J brought on Run-DMC’s Rev Run for a live rendition of the hip-hop group’s track ‘It’s Tricky’. Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five members Melle Mel and Scorpio also appeared to perform their track ‘The Message’.

LL Cool J and friends got the crowd dancing #WeLoveNYCConcert pic.twitter.com/3ijobfyBCx — Aria (@aria_is_chicc) August 21, 2021

While LL Cool J was able to perform his set, many other acts – including Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Patti Smith, Elvis Costello and The Killers – had their sets cancelled when the concert was brought to an abrupt end due to a severe weather warning.

Earlier this year, LL Cool J, along with Nas, Lil Kim, Fat Joe and many other rap icons, broke ground on the site that will eventually become the Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx. The museum is expected to open in 2023, and has been dubbed the first-ever museum solely dedicated to rap music.

Advertisement

“Hip hop is one of those things that really gave my life meaning,” LL Cool J said at the ceremony. “It made me feel like I really could do something with my life.”