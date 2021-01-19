Watch Local Natives and Sharon Van Etten’s scenic ‘Lemon’ performance

Local Natives and Sharon Van Etten performed their collaborative track ‘Lemon’ on US TV last night (January 18).

The Los Angeles band recruited the New Jersey singer-songwriter last year to contribute vocals to the song, which features on their ‘Sour Lemon’ EP (released in October via Loma Vista).

Appearing on yesterday evening’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Local Natives and Van Etten played ‘Lemon’ outdoors in front of a scenic California backdrop.

Advertisement

You can watch the video below now.

Explaining ‘Sour Lemon’ in an official statement upon its release, Local Natives revealed that the project came together somewhat unexpectedly.

“We’re always working on new music, but songs tend to come at their own pace,” the band wrote. “There’s something freeing about writing without the goal of an album in mind. It feels like waking up for class only to realise that it’s Saturday and you can sleep in as long as you want.

“The songs on ‘Sour Lemon’ each have their own long histories but they all finally decided to arrive at the same time. Rather than waiting, we decided to share them as soon as we could.”

Advertisement

Van Etten also joined forces with Deep Sea Diver and Queens Of The Stoneage’s Josh Homme in 2020, as well as sharing three new solo tracks: ‘Let Go’, ‘Beaten Down’ and ‘Staring At A Mountain’.

Her latest full-length album, ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’, came out in January 2019.