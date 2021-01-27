Watch London Grammar’s delicate cover of Christine & The Queens’ ‘Tilted’

London Grammar have covered Christine & The Queens‘ single ‘Tilted’ – you can watch it below.

The Nottingham trio, who will release their third album ‘Californian Soil’ in April, appeared virtually on Virgin Radio France earlier this week.

After being interviewed about their forthcoming record, London Grammar shared a stripped-back live performance of Christine’s 2014 breakthrough hit, which was first recorded in French under the name ‘Christine’.

The group’s Dot Major sang the track’s first verse in French while playing the piano, before lead singer Hannah Reid joined in for the chorus. The pair then delivered the English version of the second verse and chorus.

You can watch the performance at the 20:50 mark in the video below.

London Grammar have so far shared three songs from the ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ follow-up: ‘Baby It’s You’, ‘Lose Your Head’ and its title track. Originally set to arrive in February, the album has now been pushed back to April 9.

Last October, Reid explained that ‘Californian Soil’ was about her “gaining possession” of her own life. Citing her own experiences of misogyny within the music industry, the singer said that her bandmates helped her find the power to move beyond her past and lead the group.

“Misogyny is primitive,” she said, “which is why it is so hard to change. But it is also fearful. It’s about rejecting the thing in yourself which is vulnerable or feminine. Yet everybody has that thing.”

Christine & The Queens’ ‘La Vita Nuova’ EP, released last February, was named one of NME‘s 20 best EPs and mixtapes of 2020.