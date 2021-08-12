Watch London Grammar’s retro new video for ‘America’

London Grammar have shared a brand new video – watch the diner-based visual for new single ‘America’ below.

‘America’ is the latest single to be taken from the trio’s third album ‘Californian Soil’, which came out earlier this year.

The new video, directed by the band’s longtime collaborator Dave Bullivant, sees vocalist Hannah Reid sat in a diner, surrounded by blurred faces.

“‘America’ was the first song I wrote for ‘Californian Soil’,” Reid said in a statement. “I cried when I wrote it and it was the first step in a really cathartic experience.

“It was such a joy to create the video with Dave Bullivant. We knew we wanted it to be understated and simple but beautiful. He brought the song to life with his cinematic vision. So lucky to have worked with him.”

Watch London Grammar’s new video for ‘America’ below:

Reviewing ‘Californian Soil’ upon its release back in April, NME wrote: “With Reid now stepping up as the band’s leader, London Grammar are revitalised. While previous album ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ was a sombre affair, a new energy saturates ‘Californian Soil’.

“Fizzing with club sounds and filled with bright lyricism, London Grammar are more confident, and more fun, than they’ve ever been.”

The band are set to take their new album out on the road this month. First, they’ll play an outdoor show at Margate’s Dreamland on August 24, before headlining All Points East Festival in London later this month, with the band topping the bill alongside Jorja Smith.

The trio are then set to play a number of intimate UK tour dates next month before a bigger tour kicks off in October.