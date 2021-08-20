Watch Lorde and Jack Antonoff perform ‘Dominoes’ on a rooftop

Lorde has just released her highly anticipated third studio album ‘Solar Power’, and to mark the occasion, she’s released a rooftop performance of album track ‘Dominoes’.

Supported by Jack Antonoff – who co-produced the album, out today (August 20) – the performance of ‘Dominoes’ follows on from a similar performance of previous singles ‘Solar Power’ and ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ from earlier this year.

Performed atop Electric Lady Studios in New York City, Lorde and Antonoff delivered a raw and acoustic rendition of the song, with Lorde even getting tangled up in her microphone chord in a brief blooper at the end of the video.

Watch the full performance below:

In a five-star review of ‘Solar Power’, NME‘s Rhian Daly wrote, “[This] is an album that grows in quiet stature with every listen, new nuggets of wisdom making their way to the surface, peeking through its beautiful instrumentation that weaves a stunning, leafy tapestry.

“Few artists strike gold on every record they create but, for the third time in a row, Lorde has done it again, crafting yet another world-beater.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Lorde addressed the criticism of her and Antonoff’s collaborative relationship, referring to his similar relationships with other female artists like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Clairo and more.

“I haven’t made a Jack Antonoff record. I’ve made a Lorde record and he’s helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement. Jack would agree with this. To give him that amount of credit is frankly insulting,” she said in an interview, adding that this narrative is “retro” and “sexist”.

Lorde is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards later this year, alongside a lineup including Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and more.