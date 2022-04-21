Watch Lorde cover The Strokes’ ‘The End Has No End’ in New York

After covering Rosalía’s ‘Hentai’ during the first of her two shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Lorde has followed it up at the second by performing a rendition of ‘The End Has No End’ by The Strokes.

“We’re in New York, you know? Got to do it,” Lorde told the crowd on night two before beginning a stripped-back rendition of the local indie rockers’ ‘Room On Fire’ cut, singing along to a dreamy guitar backing.

Watch Lorde cover ‘The End Has No End’ at Radio City Music Hall below:

LOOK AT OUR GIRL!!! Another video of Lorde covering The Stroke’s “The End Has No End” tonight in NYC #SolarPowerTour

pic.twitter.com/j050eVFx8i — Lorde Updates ☀️ (@LordeUpdatesBR) April 20, 2022

Advertisement

Lorde is currently on the North American leg of her current world tour in support of her 2021 album, ‘Solar Power’. The New Zealand artist will head to the UK and Ireland in May and June – tickets can be found here.

Following that run, she’ll perform a string of European headline dates, as well as festival appearances at Primavera and Glastonbury, before wrapping up the tour in New Zealand and Australia in 2023.

‘Solar Power’, Lorde’s third studio album, arrived back in August of last year after being previewed with its title track – which recently won Best Song In The World at this year’s BandLab NME Awards 2022 – along with ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ and ‘Mood Ring’.

In a five-star review of ‘Solar Power’, NME called it “an album that grows in quiet stature with every listen, new nuggets of wisdom making their way to the surface, peeking through its beautiful instrumentation that weaves a stunning, leafy tapestry”.

Advertisement

“Few artists strike gold on every record they create but, for the third time in a row, Lorde has done it again, crafting yet another world-beater.”