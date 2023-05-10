Watch Lorde join MUNA to perform ‘Silk Chiffon’ in New York

MUNA were joined onstage by Lorde yesterday (May 9) to perform their track ‘Silk Chiffon‘ in New York City.

The pop trio are currently on their ‘Life’s So Fun‘ US tour, which follows their recent opening slot for Taylor Swift in Arlington, Texas on her ‘Eras’ tour across North America.

MUNA’s 2021 song features close friend and label boss Phoebe Bridgers, but for their huge Terminal 5 show in New York yesterday the band recruited Lorde for a surprise assist on the ‘Motion Sickness’ singer’s verse.

You can watch footage of the performance below.

It’s not the first time the musicians have linked up onstage together, with MUNA joining Lorde in Adelaide this March to cover their track ‘Kind Of Girl’.

MUNA were supporting Lorde on the Australian leg of her rescheduled ‘Solar Power’ tour.

“It’s sort of a special night,” Lorde told the crowd during her set, then welcoming the trio to the stage and saying: “Can you believe this incredible band?”

Last month, Bridgers joined MUNA with her band Boygenius at Coachella to perform ‘Silk Chiffon’.

Following the end of MUNA’s current tour, they will link back up with Swift for shows in Chicago, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Denver across June and July.

Swift also praised the “amazing” MUNA when they made their ‘Eras’ tour debut at the March 31 show. “They’re a band I love so much,” she said. “They’re honestly all over every playlist of mine and I’m so happy they joined us tonight because they’re fantastic and they absolutely killed it,” she continued before she asked the crowd to make “so much noise” for them.

Last month, MUNA shared a new single called ‘One That Got Away’, describing it as “a bit vengeful and mean, but also fun”.