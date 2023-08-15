Watch Lorde perform ‘Green Light’ with Caroline Polachek at Sziget 2023

Lorde performed her 2017 single ‘Green Light’ with Caroline Polachek at Sziget Festival 2023 last night (August 14) – check out the footage below.

The Kiwi pop artist took her current ‘Night Vision’ show to the Budapest event’s main stage. She played 16 songs including a recently debuted new track, supposedly titled ‘Silver Moon’.

To end the set, Lorde brought out Polachek after the singer played at the festival earlier yesterday evening. The pair traded lines and danced together throughout the collaborative take on the ‘Melodrama’ single.

“Give it up for Lorde,” Polachek said at the end of the performance. Lorde added: “Caroline Polachek, everybody! Thank you so much and goodnight!”

Watch footage of the moment here:

WHEN TWO QUEEN COME TOGETHER TO MAXIMIZE THEIR JOINT SLAY!!! Lorde and Caroline Polachek performing “Green Light” together in Budapest! pic.twitter.com/xAAN8SJji3 — Lorde Updates (@LordeUpdatesBR) August 14, 2023

Lorde made her return to the stage at the All Together Now Festival in Ireland earlier this month. She has since made appearances at Øya Festival in Oslo, Norway, Boardmasters in Newquay, Cornwall, and Flow Festival in Helsinki, Finland.

Another unreleased track, ‘Invisible Ink’, has also been featured in recent sets.

Following her Øya gig, Lorde took to Instagram to share a cryptic update about her latest stage show. “No this is not the start of anything out there,” she wrote, “just want u to know there’s a light on inside me .. show it to you soon.”

Back in March, Lorde hinted that she could be working on new music but said she was “not telling, not for a while”. The previous month saw her tell fans that she felt “excited about what’s coming”, and said her next album would be arriving sooner rather than later.

“It’s always my intention to move as quickly as I fucking can,” Lorde explained at the time. “I don’t want to wait, so take from that what you will.”

Last summer, she told the crowd at her concert in London that she was “getting nearer” to writing nothing but “bangers” again having moved away from the pop style of ‘Melodrama’ on 2021’s ‘Solar Power’.

Lorde then revealed months later that she’d “kept working pretty much since [her] tour ended, spending long days in a dark room”.

In a recent feature about Lorde’s new ‘Night Vision’ show, NME said that the set “made for a thrilling pivot that steered into sinewy subterranean beats and pitched Lorde’s epic voice against gothic grooves”.

It added: “If ‘Solar Power’ had been a sad-girl party on the beach, this was a rave in a monastery – a baroque jamboree delivered with fight and bite.”