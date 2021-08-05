Watch Lorde’s rooftop performance of ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’

Lorde has shared a rooftop performance of her latest single ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The track will feature on the New Zealand musician’s upcoming third album ‘Solar Power’, which is due to be released on August 20.

After debuting the new song on Late Night with Seth Meyers last month, Lorde has now shared a stripped-back performance of it, filmed on the rooftop of New York’s Electric Lady Studios.

The star was joined by producer and collaborator Jack Antonoff for the performance, which saw the pair play the song sat surrounded by plants under the sun. Watch ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ below now.

The rooftop performance of the new single follows another two rooftop videos from Lorde and Antonoff, both of the new record’s title track. One video was recorded as lightning cracked through the New York sky behind them and rain started to fall.

Last week, the Kiwi pop star said she doesn’t want to explain her lyrics anymore. “As I get older, I find myself saying, ‘No actually I’m not gonna explain that song’,” she said during an appearance on Hot Ones.

“Not because I necessarily need it left to interpretation, but because it’s about something that’s very precious to me.”

Meanwhile, the star will take her new record out on the road next year, with UK live dates scheduled for May and June. The tour will begin in Lorde’s native New Zealand before heading to Australia and North America, concluding in Europe.