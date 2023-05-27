Watch Louis Tomlinson cover Arctic Monkeys’ ‘505’

Louis Tomlinson opened his North American tour in Connecticut last night (May 26) – watch him cover Arctic Monkeys classic ‘505’ below.

The former One Direction singer will head around the United States and Canada for the next month in support of his second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’.

At the first gig, he played songs from across his solo career as well as the cover of the ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare’ track.

Watch Tomlinson’s Arctic Monkeys cover from the Uncasville show below.

Arctic Monkeys’, ‘505’, performed by Louis Tomlinson, live from Mohegan Sun Arena. #FaithInTheFutureUncasville

5.26.23 🎥: matildasteddy pic.twitter.com/6bk0YbfqR5 — HL Daily On Tour (@HLDTour) May 27, 2023

Following his North American trek, Tomlinson will head out on a European and UK tour next August. That run of dates includes a concert at The O2 in London on November 17, 2023. Find any remaining tickets here.

In a four star review of ‘Faith In The Future’, NME wrote: “If ‘Walls’ found Tomlinson still figuring out what this part of his artistic journey should be, ‘Faith In The Future’ feels much more assured.

“It doesn’t reinvent the wheel of modern guitar music, but is a solid step forward as the musician continues what he’s acknowledged will be “an ever-evolving process”. Album two shows, though, that he’s very much heading the right way.”

Meanwhile, Tomlinson has opened up about his feeling towards the success of his former 1D bandmate Harry Styles. “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first,” he said.

However, the singer said that he is now happy for Styles. “I look on Harry like a brother, man,” he explained. “I have a lot of pride for what he’s doing.”