Watch Louis Tomlinson debut ‘Faith In The Future’ tracks live

Louis Tomlinson released his second album ‘Faith In The Future’ on Friday (November 11) and to celebrate, played an intimate show at New York’s Irving Plaza – check out footage and the setlist below.

Tomlinson started the gig by giving ‘Faith In The Future’’s opening track ‘The Greatest’ its live debut before playing two tracks from debut album ‘Walls’ – ‘Kill My Mind’ and ‘We Made It’.

Elsewhere during the 11-track set, Tomlinson covered One Direction’s Night Changes and gave five more tracks from ‘Faith In The Future’ their live debut including recent single ‘Silver Tongue’ and ‘Saturdays’.

You can check out fan-shot footage and the complete setlist below:

Silver Tongues, Louis Tomlinson, live for One Night Only in New York. #FITFONONYC

11.11.22 🎥: Jessica8384ny

pic.twitter.com/fnvBMvUZ4O — HL Daily On Tour (@HLDTour) November 12, 2022

Written All Over Your Face, Louis Tomlinson, live for One Night Only in New York. #FITFONONYC

11.11.22 🎥: 91SDILF

pic.twitter.com/Kr3CKRrxZ6 — HL Daily On Tour (@HLDTour) November 12, 2022

Copy of a Copy of a Copy, Louis Tomlinson, live for One Night Only in New York!#FITFONONYC

11.11.22 🎥: earthIouis

pic.twitter.com/Ts8tjalNDK — HL Daily On Tour (@HLDTour) November 12, 2022

Louis Tomlinson played:

‘The Greatest’

‘Kill My Mind’

‘Written All Over Your Face’

‘We Made It’

‘Bigger Than Me’

‘Night Changes’ (One Direction cover)

‘Copy Of A Copy Of A Copy

‘Out Of My System’

‘That’s The Way Love Goes’

‘Silver Tongues’

‘Saturdays’

Tomlinson is set to play London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire later this week (November 18) however his upcoming string of signing sessions have been postponed after the singer broke his arm following the show in New York.

Sharing an X-ray image of the break on social media, Tomlinson wrote: “Thank you to everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me. The show last night was incredible. Unfortunately on the way back I’ve managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly.”

“I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week. New dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week.”

Next year, Tomlinson is due to head out on a 40-date tour of North America. The run of shows kick off May 26 and tickets are available here.

Following that, Tomlinson will be returning to Europe for a string of dates starting in August before a UK headline tour in November. Tickets are onsale now.

In a four star review of ‘Faith In The Future’, NME wrote: “If ‘Walls’ found Tomlinson still figuring out what this part of his artistic journey should be, ‘Faith In The Future’ feels much more assured. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel of modern guitar music, but is a solid step forward as the musician continues what he’s acknowledged will be “an ever-evolving process”. Album two shows, though, that he’s very much heading the right way.”