Watch Lupita Nyong’o duet with Janelle Monae during Wembley show

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o made a surprise appearance during Janelle Monae‘s biggest UK show to date last night.

The ‘Dirty Computer’ star was performing at London’s SSE Wembley Arena when the ‘Us’ star joined her to perform ‘I Got The Juice’.

Footage posted on social media shows the two dancing together during the energetic performance, while flanked by a legion of backing dancers.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Janelle Monáe just brought out LUPITA FUCKING NYONG’O.”

Another raved: “Janelle Monae live in concert… There are no words. My skin is clear! My heart is full! She is maybe the sexiest woman I’ve ever seen in my life and she brought LUPITA NYONG’O ON STAGE?!?”

The show at the iconic venue comes only days after Monae delivered one of Glastonbury’s finest performances of 2019 with an epic headlining set on the West Holts Stage.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Playing for nearly 90 minutes, Monae showcases her skills to certify herself as a modern-day great black artist. She initially plays tracks from her critically and commercially successful recent album, ‘Dirty Computer‘, but what really adds to the show was the precision of the choreography.

“Every ounce of her energy goes into the performance. Starting with ‘Crazy, Classic, Life’, she flies into ‘Screwed’ and ‘Electric Lady’. Any time she needs an outfit change, her back-up five-piece band and five dancers take over comfortably, showcasing their own skills as artists. Monae consistently hands the spotlight over to those who share the stage with her.”