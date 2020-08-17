Watch LZZY HALE, Slash and more cover The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’

LZZY HALE, Slash and others have joined forces to share a new cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Come Together’ – watch the effort below.

The all-star cover, which also features Linda Perry, Gilby Clarke, Matt Sorum and more, came as part of ‘(De)Tour’, an all-day virtual charity festival held on Saturday (August 15).

The festival was organised in association with MusiCares, the NIVA (National Independent Venue Association) and Spotify, with the aim of raising money for artists, crew members, venues, promoters and other members of the music industry affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Watch the ‘Come Together’ rendition, alongside another performance of AC/DC‘s ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll)’ from Hale, Clarke, Sorum and others below.

Last week the UK saw the launch of the #WeMakeEvents Red Alert campaign, with hundreds of crew members marching on the streets of Manchester before arts spaces across the country lit up red in solidarity.

Members of the country’s touring community spoke to NME about needing government support to make it through the pandemic.

“We’re going to have to raise money to literally keep the roof over some people’s heads – then we’ll actually be able to put on live events when we’re allowed to,” Andy Lenthall, general manager of the Production Services Association, said.

Advertisement

“A lot of other people are retraining in other fields. It’s not all about supporting people because they don’t have any money, it’s actually supporting a workforce so that they’re here to provide us with a live music industry when it can return – otherwise it just won’t happen.”