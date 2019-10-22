Watch Macaulay Culkin join Lizzo onstage for a surprise dance-off

The star made an appearance at last night's LA show

Lizzo was joined onstage by Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin at her show in Los Angeles last night – check out the footage below.

The ‘Juice’ singer was performing at the Hollywood Palladium in LA yesterday evening (October 21) when the former child star made a surprise appearance.

During the set, Lizzo invited Culkin onstage to take part in a round of the ‘Gigolo Game’ before launching into ‘Cuz I Love You‘ highlight, ‘Like A Girl’. “Make some noise for Macaulay Culkin, everybody,” she told the crowd.

Sharing fan-shot footage of the moment on his official Instagram account earlier today (October 22), Culkin wrote in the caption: “When Lizzo asks you to do a silly dance… You get up there and do a silly dance.”

He later uploaded another clip on Twitter, posting: “Here’s a better angle…”. In a previous tweet, Culkin shared the video while saying he “went to see [his] friend @lizzo tonight…”.

Lizzo responded to Culkin by retweeting his clip and writing “LOVE UUUU” in the caption. See that post below.

Meanwhile, Lizzo has been hit with another accusation of plagiarism after she was recently accused of stealing a line in ‘Truth Hurts’ from producers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen.

“This is a clear example of #copyrightinfringement,” singer CeCe Peniston wrote. “Cece Peniston versus @lizzobeeating y’all check this out.”

This accusation stems from Lizzo’s use of the “YaYa EE” ad-libbed line from ‘Juice’, which Peniston claims is lifted from her track ‘Finally’.