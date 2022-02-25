Watch Machine Gun Kelly and Willow perform ‘Emo Girl’ on ‘The Late, Late Show’

Machine Gun Kelly and Willow stopped by The Late, Late Show With James Corden last night (February 24) to perform their new collaboration, ‘Emo Girl’ – watch the performance below.

The pop-punk track is the latest preview from Kelly’s forthcoming new album, ‘Mainstream Sellout’, which is set for release on March 25 and was previously titled ‘Born With Horns’.

Giving ‘Emo Girl’ its TV debut on Corden’s late night chat show, Kelly performed on a pink set similar to the one in the song’s video, alongside his band, two of whom played while standing inside a pair of window boxes.

Advertisement

Willow, rocking all black with a pink choker and brandishing her newly unveiled baldheaded look, joined MGK midway through the track. Starting off by playing guitar, she then hopped on the mic to deliver her verse.

You can watch the pair perform ‘Emo Girl’ below:

‘Emo Girl’ marks Kelly’s first new single of 2022, and follows on from his August single ‘Papercuts’. He also featured on iann dior’s ‘Thought It Was’ with Travis Barker last month.

Earlier this month, he shared a snippet of more new music from his forthcoming LP while also unveiling the guitar he’s going to be using for his new era.

The rapper/rocker recently shared a clip of himself telling Barker, who is producing his new album, that he had decided to change the title of his forthcoming record from ‘Born With Horns’ to ‘Mainstream Sellout’.

Advertisement

The two artists previously got matching ‘Born With Horns’ tattoos to celebrate their work on the album.

Willow, meanwhile, could be in line for a collaboration with rising UK artist PinkPantheress after the latter hinted that the pair have been working together.

Meanwhile, 2K Sports has announced that Machine Gun Kelly will be a playable character in its upcoming wrestling game WWE 2K22.